McLaren Sports Series blows its top with arrival of 2018 570S Spider

McLaren will use the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed this month to present the 570S Spider.

The car is the first open-top member of McLaren’s entry-level Sports Series range, and it's headed to the United States later this year with a starting price of $208,800, or about $21,000 more than the coupe.

McLaren hasn’t pulled any surprises with the design. The 570S Spider features a neatly integrated retractable hardtop similar to the unit found on the 650S and 675LT supercars. It’s made from composite materials to save weight and at the push of a button can open or close in just 15 seconds, including at vehicle speeds of up to 25 mph.

Another button operates a glass wind deflector to reduce wind-buffeting when the roof is down. You can also lower the deflector when the roof is up to allow more of the engine noise into the cabin.

McLaren says the addition of the roof and deflector only adds 101 pounds over the coupe, with the 570S Spider’s curb weight registering at 3,302 pounds. Impressively, no extra body strengthening is required due to the stiffness of the car’s carbon fiber tub.

The powertrain has been left unchanged, meaning a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and spins the rear wheels. A peak 562 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque helps deliver a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 204 mph. Note, that top speed is with the roof up. Lower it, and you’re looking at a 196 mph top speed.

Among the standard features are carbon-ceramic brakes, Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, a 10-inch instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen display, 6-way adjustable seats and leather trim. Options include carbon fiber-framed seats borrowed from the P1 hypercar, a choice of Nappa leather or Alcantara trim, and custom 10-spoke wheels (19-inch front and 20-inch rear).

The first 400 examples of the 570S Spider will be a special Launch Edition model. It will come with a number of extras to signify its importance.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from June 29 to July 2 in the United Kingdom. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.