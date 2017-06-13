Is this what the new 2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup truck will look like?





2019 Jeep Wrangler pickup rendering by JL Wrangler Forums Enlarge Photo

A Jeep Wrangler pickup truck has been a long time coming. Jeep first confirmed a pickup in 2016, but rumors are swirling it will arrive as a 2019 model. While we wait, the fine folks at JL Wrangler Forums may have nailed what such a truck will eventually look like.

The renderings show what a Wrangler pickup could look like in both 4-door and 2-door configurations with the latter shaping up to be really neat on its own. The 4-door rendering looks good, but a 2-door Wrangler pickup inherently has a higher cool factor. The design largely mimics what the JL Wrangler will most likely look like when it debuts later this year. Styling borders on evolutionary, not revolutionary. That's not to say it's a poor design—it certainly works well as a pickup.

Earlier this year, the same forums leaked an image that potentially may be the JL Wrangler itself. The image allegedly shows the new Wrangler in 4-door Unlimited form and does look like the evolutionary design expected from the JL generation Wrangler.

When a Wrangler-based pickup does arrive, it will face stiff competition. General Motors reignited the mid-size pickup segment years ago with the reborn Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon. Ford will also reintroduce the Ranger mid-size pickup in 2019, while Toyota's Tacoma remains a popular option. A Wrangler-based truck will certainly carry its own unique traits, but it has its work cut out to carve its own niche. We doubt that will be difficult if, in fact, a 2-door variant does actually come about.

The 2018 Wrangler may debut at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show, but it will likely be awhile longer before Jeep's pickup officially shows face.