This custom Chevy Colorado pre-runner is an exercise in off-road excess

An off-road racer's pre-runner truck is a tool for making sure that the course to be tackled is first thoroughly investigated. You want your co-driver to know where the bumps, ruts, and other pitfalls are. This way when you're blasting across the desert at 100 mph in the dark of night, you have an idea of what's in front of you. It makes sense, then, that sometimes people can go a little overboard when building their pre-runners.

Say hello to one such build. This is no longer a stock Chevrolet Colorado, though it started life that way. Instead, it's been transformed by Roadster Shop of Illinois into the "ColoRADo." It lives up to its name based on a quick glance alone, but backs up all of that style when you dive into the spec sheet and watch all the fabrication that was done in the video above.

The customized body plays host to a wealth of parts that should help this truck power through pretty much anything. And power through it shall thanks to the 730-horsepower LS7 V-8 sitting toward the rear of the engine compartment. A set of Fox racing shocks work with custom suspension components crafted by the tuning shop to give this ColoRADo a massive 22 inches of travel in the front and 27 inches in the rear. That's all made possible by a completely new frame that the shop also fabricated.

From the aluminum bodywork to the massive engine and on to the incredible suspension, we're both in awe and terrified. We're in awe of the capability this truck has on tap. We terrified of the tab for the final build cost.

And no, your new Colorado ZR2 can't do what this truck can.

