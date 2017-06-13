Ford GT production, Ford Ranger spy shots, McLaren IPO: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Ford GT Job One Enlarge Photo

Ford’s new GT supercar is actually built by Canadian firm Multimatic. The folks from video game developer Turn 10 Studios were recently allowed to visit the car’s production line, and thankfully they produced a video of the visit for us to enjoy.

The Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck is returning to the United States as a 2019 model. Prototypes are currently testing ahead of a likely reveal next year, and we have some spy shots of one of them.

McLaren’s road car division might be spun off and made public. Right now it’s controlled by the McLaren Technology Group which is owned by the Bahraini government, Saudi businessman Mansour Ojjeh, and Ron Dennis.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Take a peek at the Ford GT production line thanks to Turn 10 Studios

2019 Ford Ranger spy shots

McLaren road car business could launch IPO in 3-5 years

Think a $199 lease sounds like a bargain? Think again

Apple finally confirms its car plans

Tesla Model X gets uniform 5-star safety ratings from NHTSA, first SUV to do so

2018 Hyundai Kona revealed, electric version coming

2017 Nissan Altima updated with more standard safety tech

New study shows synthetic oil handily outperforms conventional oil

2017 Honda Clarity Electric to lease for $269 a month, starting in August