How much quicker is a 2017 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 vs a stock Raptor?





Hennessey Performance Engineering unveiled its VelociRaptor 600 this past March as a considerable update to the stock 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, but how much quicker is it? HPE will answer that question directly.

The performance house set up a simple quarter-mile drag race to see how its modifications translate to on-road performance—spoiler alert: Hennessey makes the truck pretty freaking quick. HPE dials the factory 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine up to produce 600 horsepower and 622 pound-feet of torque. Those are considerable increases from the F-150 Raptor's stock 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque.

The 0-60 mph sprint takes just 4.2 seconds, meaning it will dash lighter, smaller sports cars all day, and HPE estimates it will clock a quarter-mile time of 12.9 seconds. In the video, the VelociRaptor 600 absolutely decimates the stock Raptor. From launch, it never stands a chance. The 150 additional ponies and 112 units of twist propel the VelociRaptor 600 forward at an incredible rate.

2017 Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo based on the Ford F-150 Raptor Enlarge Photo

Somehow, it makes the regular Raptor look slow, which it certainly is not. At the end of the quarter mile, Hennessey's VelicoRaptor is about eight truck lengths ahead of the stock Raptor. Eight.

If you're looking for a performance value proposition, this may be one of the best. HPE will add new bumpers, a 3.0-inch raised ride height, a front suspension leveling kit, and 20-inch wheels wrapped with 35-inch Toyo off-road tires if the optional off-road package is desired, too.

Let's not forget about the mammoth Raptor 6x6 variant, either. Hennessey is just crazy enough to actually build it.