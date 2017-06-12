Infiniti's Q60 Project Black S will wear special-made Pirelli tires

Jun 12, 2017

Infiniti Q60 Project Black S concept, 2017 Geneva auto show

Sitting at each corner of a production Infiniti Q60 Black S will be Pirelli rubber. Both Infiniti and Pirelli used the Canadian Grand Prix as a stage to announce the new partnership.

If you'll recall, the Project Black S began life as a pretty wild concept car, which debuted at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. From there, Infiniti's Australian division head, Bernard Michel, let it slip a production version of the car was in the "advanced" stages before officially saying the car had been given a green light internally. Never mind the Infiniti Performance Line or the Q50 Eau Rouge concept. The future is black.

Now, Pirelli will supply the tires for the hyper-focused Q60.

Pirelli said it was attracted to the Q60 Black S development because it represents a true track-to-street program—the Project Black S was born in part from the Renault Sport Formula One team. Powering the Q60 Black S is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 augmented by a hybrid system. Power could be rated around 500 horsepower.

Pirelli and Infiniti will look at two key areas in tire development: performance and aerodynamics. If Infiniti wants to show its German rivals from the M and AMG performance divisions a thing or two, exclusive Pirelli tires are certainly one important component to a successful sport coupe.

