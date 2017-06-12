Report: Volvo's Polestar planning standalone electric sports car





Volvo's Polestar performance division previously dropped hints about its electrified future, but it has bigger plans: it's going to build its own electric sports car.

According to EVO, Polestar will debut a preview of its electric sports car later this year and it's likely to use the same powertrain unit found in the upcoming electric variants of Volvo V90 and S90. Henrik Fries, vice president of product strategy and R&D for Volvo's Polestar division, previously told Motor Authority one of the divisions' areas of expertise won't exactly be swapping in larger batteries or motors, but tuning the internal combustion side of a plug-in vehicle.

"You will see more electrification. All companies are moving in that direction" Fries said. "You will see both plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars. Performance electrification will take many different types of forms in the future. We will be aiming to spearhead and drive technology inside Volvo."

Polestar's standalone electric sports car plans are certainly ambitious, but Volvo's versatile SPA and CMA architectures may be the ticket to keeping things cost effective. Both platforms underpin sedans and crossovers.

There's an interesting twist on this news: Volvo's parent company, Geely, most recently acquired British sports car maker Lotus. Lotus has focused on creating plenty of sharp, fun-to-drive sports cars for decades, albeit not in the most consistent manner. Its areas of expertise could help Polestar's electric sports car ambitions. Volvo has already said its open to having a dialogue between the sports car maker.