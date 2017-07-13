Could Polestar’s first standalone car be a 600-horsepower coupe?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Polestar logo

Volvo in June said it’s spinning off its in-house tuner, Polestar, into a standalone brand for high-performance electrified cars.

Polestar will still tune Volvo cars, under the new Polestar Engineered label, but the brand would also offer its own cars.

According to Autocar, the first of Polestar’s standalone cars will be a high-end coupe offering upwards of 600 horsepower.

The coupe isn’t expected to be a pure electric model as some have speculated. Rather, it’s expected to be a plug-in hybrid combining an inline-4 with an electric drive system.

To keep costs low, Polestar cars will share “technological and engineering” aspects with Volvo cars, although they won’t carry any Volvo badges. This means you can bet any Polestar model will be based on a modular platform used by Volvo.

Autocar reports that the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) that debuted in the 2016 Volvo XC90 will likely be the basis of Polestar’s new coupe.

As for the powertrain, Volvo in 2014 showed off an inline-4 with an electric compressor, which was capable of 450 hp. Something like this combined with an electric motor or two should easily reach a peak of 600 hp.

We should know more soon as Polestar is tipped to reveal a concept of its first car during September’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.