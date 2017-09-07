Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW is working on a full-size SUV to be called the X7. Prototypes have been out testing for months.

The automaker will preview the vehicle with a thinly veiled concept version during next week’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show and we have the first photos courtesy of a leak on Bimmerpost.

As has become commonplace with the latest BMWs, the design is hardly a surprise. The X7 concept looks like your standard 3-row SUV, although those vertical vents are unique. Also catching the eye are the massive kidney grilles up front. Judging by the prototypes, the design will be toned down for production.

2019 BMW X7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Like the exterior, the leaked shot of the interior reveals a design that appears almost production ready. Remove some of the chrome and swap in some standard air vents and voilà.

A final clue given away in the leaked shots is the combination of an eDrive badge and an electric charging port on the driver’s side of the vehicle. This suggests we’re looking at either a pure electric powertrain or a plug-in hybrid. The latter is more likely as BMW’s first electric car based on a core model will be an electric X3 not due until 2020.

There were rumors the X7 concept could have featured a fuel cell powertrain, though this is also looking unlikely given the lack of any trace of a hydrogen association—inside and out.

BMW X7 concept leaked ahead of 2017 Frankfurt auto show - Image via Bimmerpost Enlarge Photo

As for the production X7, it will start rolling off the line at BMW’s South Carolina plant sometime next year. It’s due in showrooms as a 2019 model. We believe the platform should be the carbon fiber-infused version of BMW’s CLAR modular design which right now is only found in the 7-Series. Lesser models use a version of the platform with more conventional materials. This carbon construction is already making the X7 seem more advanced than the Mercedes-Benz GLS with which it will compete most heavily.

Other rivals will include high-end versions of the Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90, plus the Cadillac Escalade, Infiniti QX80, Lexus LX, Lincoln Navigator and Land Rover Range Rover.

We’ll have all the details soon as the Frankfurt auto show starts September 12. In the meantime, learn about some of the other vehicles appearing over at our dedicated hub.