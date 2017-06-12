2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor, 2019 Audi A8: Car News Headlines

Jun 12, 2017
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS on the cover of “Forza Motorsport 7”

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS on the cover of “Forza Motorsport 7”

Porsche overnight previewed its new 911 GT2 RS and confirmed the car would star on the cover of “Forza Motorsport 7.” We still don’t have all the specs but we hear the car will pack more than 650 horsepower.

Ford is working on a new Ranger pickup truck, one that’s coming to the United States as a 2019 model. A prototype has just been spotted and several clues suggest that it might be for a Ranger Raptor.

Audi has started its teaser campaign for its new A8 flagship sedan. The reveal will take place on July 11 but you can catch a few glimpses of the car in a teaser video.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS revealed at “Forza 7” launch

Potential 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor spied

2019 Audi A8 teased ahead of July 11 reveal

2018 Honda Accord prototype first drive review: V-6 deep-sixed, and better

Richard Hammond posts video following major crash in Rimac Concept_One

2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style update, Sport model added

Opel CEO Neumann steps down, is tipped to take lead role at Audi

Study: Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia are still the 'most American' rides on the road

Fisker reveals more of EMotion, says electric sedan won’t have graphene batteries at launch

2018 Nissan Leaf: rumored timing, steps for US rollout

