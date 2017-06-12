Fisker reveals more of EMotion, says electric sedan won’t have graphene batteries at launch

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Revived electric car startup Fisker has released more details on its EMotion electric sedan, though it’s not all good news.

Fisker says the EMotion will launch with existing lithium-ion battery technology and not the newer graphene technology the company previously announced. Despite the change, Fisker maintains the EMotion will deliver over 400 miles on a single charge.

Fisker is also touting something called UltraCharger technology which will be capable of adding 100 miles of range in just nine minutes.

Teaser for Fisker EMotion debuting on August 17, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Fisker says it will initially use a nickel-manganese-cobalt-type lithium-ion battery, which is popular for high-performance applications. The battery will be sourced from a supplier, though.

Back when it was manufacturing the Karma, Fisker got into trouble when its battery supplier, A123 Systems, went bankrupt. To avoid a similar pitfall, Fisker plans to source its graphene battery from its own subsidiary, Fisker Nanotech.

Graphene batteries promise to extend range and battery life while also reducing charge times. However, automotive-grade graphene batteries are yet to be realized. Should Fisker be successful, it will be the first automaker with the technology.

Other things we know about the EMotion is that it will feature Lipik Electrochromic glass on the roof and rear side windows. This type of glass can go from transparent to full tint at a push of a button.

The EMotion will also feature aluminum and carbon fiber wheels, supercar-style doors that arch upwards as they’re opened, and all the hardware necessary for fully self-driving capability.

Fisker plans to reveal the EMotion on August 17, although car isn’t scheduled to enter production until 2019. If you’d like to be one of the first to take delivery, Fisker will be accepting pre-orders via the website www.fiskerinc.com from June 30. The starting price is $129,900 which is comparable with top versions of the Tesla Model S.