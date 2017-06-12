Mercedes-AMG dominates 2017 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes AMG's Lewis Hamilton at the 2017 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix Enlarge Photo

After losing out to Ferrari at the previous race in Monaco, Mercedes AMG was back to dominant form on Sunday at the 2017 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix, although the automaker did have some luck on its side.

Star driver Lewis Hamilton started on pole and controlled the race virtually from start to finish. Valtteri Bottas came home in second to secure Mercedes’ first one-two finish of 2017, crossing the line 19.783 seconds behind his teammate. Third place went to Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo who finished 35.297 seconds behind Hamilton.

There was havoc at the start of the race as gusty conditions played with the aerodynamics and caused plenty of dust to fly around the track. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen got a blistering start to jump near the front of the pack by the first corner. The move damaged the right front wing end plate on Vettel’s car which also suffered some damage to its floor.

It meant Vettel had to pit for a new nose, dropping him as far back as 18th. He managed to fight his way back up to fourth place, thanks in part to some safety car periods. On the opening lap, a tangle between Williams’ Felipe Massa and Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz ended the race for both drivers and saw the safety car come out. Shortly after, Verstappen’s car came to a stop, causing the virtual safety car to come out. This allowed Bottas to jump into second, though he was never in contention of catching up to Hamilton in the lead.

2017 Formula One Canadian Grand Prix Enlarge Photo

Behind them it was Ricciardo battling it out with Force India duo Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, and Ferrari’s Kimi Räikkönen. Coming up on the pack, Vettel passed Räikkönen on lap 60 after the Finn went wide, and then quickly passed Perez and Ocon. He eventually came up to Ricciardo but couldn’t pass him and thus had to settle for fourth. Perez ended up fifth and Ocon sixth. Räikkönen crossed the line seventh.

Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg finished eighth ahead of local hero Lance Stroll who brought his Williams home ninth. Rounding out the top 10 was Haas’ Romain Grosjean.

Following the Canadian race, Vettel is still in the lead of the 2017 Drivers’ Championship with 141 points. Hamilton is second with 129 points and Bottas is third with 93 points. In the Constructors’ Championship, Mercedes is in the lead with 222 points. Ferrari is a close second with 214 points and Red Bull is a distant third with 112 points. The next race on the calendar is the newly minted Azerbaijan Grand Prix which takes place in a fortnight. The Baku race was labeled the European Grand Prix for its inaugural running in 2016.

