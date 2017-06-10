2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA, 2018 Audi S5 Sportback, 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia: This Week’s Top Photos

Jun 10, 2017
2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA

2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA

Subaru is finally getting serious about its STI brand in the United States. The automaker just added two new models to its lineup enhanced by its in-house tuner. One is the 2018 Subuaru WRX STI Type RA which adds power, cuts weight, and gets a big rear wing.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS

2018 Subaru BRZ tS

We will also get the 2018 Subaru BRZ tS. It's not the turbocharged full-on BRZ STI that enthusiasts have been clamoring for, but the car should perform better than stock thanks to suspension and aero upgrades.

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

Audi’s A4 and A5 are fine cars, but you can get the same package in a sportier, more stylish form factor with the Sportback. Find out what it's like to drive in our first drive review.

2018 Porsche Panamera 4S

2018 Porsche Panamera 4S

Another car we drove recently is the Porsche Panamera 4S. Porsche’s Panamera is now offered with more variants than ever. The 4S is near the bottom of the range, but it’s still a superb sport sedan.

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo’s sharpest tool in the shed right now is the Giulia Quadrifoglio. It’s brilliant on the track though Alfa Romeo still needs to iron out some quality issues, as we discovered recently.

2017 Honda Civic Type R with VIN ending in 001

2017 Honda Civic Type R with VIN ending in 001

The Honda Civic Type R is almost here. Now one lucky and probably well-heeled buyer will get the version with a VIN ending in #001. Honda is auctioning it on Bring A Trailer, and the proceeds will go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Pair of Mercedes-Benz 300SLs

Pair of Mercedes-Benz 300SLs

Also heading to auction is this Mercedes-Benz 300SL pair. Incredibly, the two cars, a coupe and roadster, were only ever owned by the one person, and they have very low mileage.

2017 Larbre Chevrolet Corvette C7.R race car

2017 Larbre Chevrolet Corvette C7.R race car

A car to watch out for at the upcoming 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans is the Chevrolet Corvette C7.R of French team Larbre Competition. Its pop art livery was created by French artist Ramzi Adek and would probably fit right in at a Roy Lichtenstein exhibition.

