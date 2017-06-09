Dallara sports car tipped to be called the Stradale

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Dallara sports car spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

In April, we brought you spy shots of a new road car being developed by Italian race car constructor Dallara.

The car is a lightweight mid-engine sports car similar in size to the Alfa Romeo 4C, KTM X-Bow and Lotus Elise, and it’s due to be revealed in late 2017. (The reveal is thought to be coinciding with the 80th birthday of Dallara founder Gian Paolo Dallara in November.)

Autocar has discovered a trademark filing for the name Stradale made by Dallara at a European registry. Being the Italian word for “road,” the name is certainly fitting for Dallara’s first road car. Autocar reports that a stylized logo of the name was also submitted with the filing.

2018 Dallara sports car spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The car will be made almost entirely from carbon fiber and feature a jet fighter-style canopy integrating a pair of gullwing doors. Power is thought to be coming from a turbocharged inline-4 sourced from Ford. The 2.3-liter mill found in Ford’s Focus RS and Mustang EcoBoost is a strong possibility.

Look for peak output to be dialed up to around 400 horsepower. This should be more than enough for car that’s expected to weigh less than 1,800 pounds.

Sadly, Dallara’s sports car isn’t expected in the United States.