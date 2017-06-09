2018 Subaru BRZ tS, 2018 Porsche Panamera, 2017 Maserati Levante: The Week In Reverse

Jun 9, 2017
Follow Joel

2018 Subaru BRZ tS

2018 Subaru BRZ tS

Enlarge Photo

Subaru unveiled the BRZ tS; we slid behind the wheel of the 2017 Maserati Levante; and we took a spin in the 2018 Porsche Panamera 4S. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Honda's finally about to launch the 2017 Civic Type R here in the U.S., and the first one's being auctioned off on Bring-A-Trailer with proceeds going to charity.

We spent some time with the 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S and found it has a large cupholder and a smaller cupholder.

Balance of performance changes are causing the Ford GT trouble as it prepares for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Subaru took the wraps off the limited edition 2018 BRZ tS with enhanced handling thanks to special wheels, shocks, and a spoiler.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2017 Maserati Levante and found it be lackluster once you look beyond the lipstick.

We took the 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio to a track day and, while it was exhilarating to drive at speed, things quickly went awry.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots and video 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVR spy shots and video
2018 Audi A5/S5 Sportback first drive review: a niche worth exploring 2018 Audi A5/S5 Sportback first drive review: a niche worth exploring
Italian firm unveils bizarre supercar complete with built-in fish tank Italian firm unveils bizarre supercar complete with built-in fish tank
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.