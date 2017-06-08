Koenigsegg Agera RS Prototype makes beautiful noise at a supercar event

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Koenigsegg is in the business of building technical wonders. One of the latest examples of that is the Agera RS. It is motivated by a 5.0-liter V-8 engine aided by a pair of turbochargers that all team up to produce 1,360 horsepower. Koenigsegg will build just 25 examples of the Agera RS, so it's no surprise that folks should get excited when one shows up at a European event for all manner of supercars and hypercars.

This one is marked as a prototype. It makes sense that Koenigsegg would trot out the prototype as opposed to a future owner's car as one of those actually just crashed in May. That was during a testing shakedown of the car before it was scheduled to be delivered to an American customer.

The car shown here revs its engine for the crowd, appears to enter some sort of racing circuit on the property, and then parks for onlookers to gawk. And gawk they should, as they're not likely to see another one on the road. Thankfully for U.S. fans of the brand, the cars are now federalized, so the chances of seeing one have increased a little bit. The odds still aren't great unless you're packing your bags for Car Week in Monterey, but know that they're now better.

The waiting list for a new Koenigsegg remains long. If you have the funds and want to own one, you're going to have to wait patiently. Mark your calendar for a date four years from the time you put in your deposit.