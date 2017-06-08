Subaru BRZ tS and WRX STI Type RA, first Honda Civic Type R up for auction, Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series: Car News Headlines





2017 Honda Civic Type R with VIN ending in 001 Enlarge Photo

Subaru is looking to add more STI models to its lineup, and now we know what two of those are. The 2018 Subuaru WRX STI Type RA adds power, cuts weight, and gets a big rear wing. We will also get the 2018 Subaru BRZ tS. It's not the turbocharged full-on BRZ STI that enthusiasts have wanted, but it should perform better thanks to suspension and aero upgrades.

The Honda Civic Type R has enthusiasts excited about its performance promise. Now one lucky and probably well-heeled buyer will get the first one coming to the U.S. Honda is auctioning it on Bring A Trailer, and the proceeds will go to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Porsche keeps finding more ways to up the power of its 911 Turbo. Enter the new 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, which cranks up the volume to 607 horses. That makes it good for a 2.8-second 0-60 mph time. Only 500 will be built and each will cost a quarter million dollars.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS revealed with suspension, aero upgrades

2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA revealed with more power, less weight

2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series ups the power to 607 horses

"The Grand Tour" Season 2 will arrive in October

2016 Porsche 911 R surfaces for sale in Florida

Honda presents 2030 Vision strategy, aims to have Level 4 self-driving car by 2025

Unrestored Mercedes 300SL and 300SL Roadster head to auction

High school students build Shelby Daytona Coupe

Apple iPhone 'Do Not Disturb' update aims to curb distracted driving

NEVS presents 9-3, 9-3X electric cars at 2017 CES Asia

Nissan makes big safety tech standard on most 2018 models

Honda Clarity Electric, Plug-In Hybrid: first drives, impressions

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for June 2017