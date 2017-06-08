Unrestored Mercedes 300SL and 300SL Roadster head to auction





Some cars stand the test of time, while others don't fair so well. However, when it comes to this pair of Mercedes-Benz 300SLs tucked away in a garage somewhere, they've been kept in meticulously good shape. They aren't just any old pair of sought after Mercedes-Benz either.

So the story goes, the first car is a 1955 300SL Gullwing coupe acquired by an individual. Two years later, the owner added the 1957 300SL roadster. Since their original purchase, both have remained under the family's ownership and have been cared for. Six decades later, the coupe has just 16,000 miles; the roadster has garnered only 38,000 miles.

What makes the coupe more interesting is the fact it was ordered in British Racing Green—an intriguing color for a prestigious German vehicle. Inside, the green hue is complimented by a tan interior, making this combination unique among all 300SLs. The roadster is finished in a more traditional blue-silver with gray leather and a light tan top.

“Today, some 60 years on, it is almost impossible to find another pair of 300SLs still in their original family ownership and unrestored,” said Gooding & Company's Garth Hammers.

The auction house, which will offer up the cars in August during the 2017 Monterey Car Week, expects each car to fetch between $1 million and $1.3 million, especially since they both house incredibly low miles.

Gooding & Company's auction will run from August 18-19 at the Equestrian Center in Pebble Beach, California. For Monterey Car Week coverage, head to our dedicated hub.