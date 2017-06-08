First 2017 Honda Civic Type R to be auctioned for charity

News
2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA revealed with more... Sports Cars
57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
2018 Subaru BRZ tS revealed with suspension, aero... Sports Cars
57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Honda is giving fans the chance to own the first very 2017 Civic Type R in the country. That's right, the car with a VIN ending in 001.
It’s going up for auction and all proceeds from the sale will be going to an incredibly important charity organization: the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, which Honda has supported since 1991.
The special Civic Type R is being sold via Bring A Trailer, also making it the first new vehicle to ever be sold on the popular collector car classifieds. As we discovered previously, listing a car on the site is quite the process, and not your typical click, post, Craigslist ordeal.
The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is the fastest and most powerful Honda to ever be offered in the United States. It features a 306-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, a 6-speed manual and front-wheel drive.
The U.S. has been excluded from most Type R vehicles, save for the wonderful Acura Integra Type R. As mentioned, the 2017 Civic Type R is the quickest yet. It’s also the quickest front-wheel-drive car around the Nürburgring. It ousted the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S with a nearly 6.0-second quicker lap time of 7:43.8 to claim the record.
The current bid for the first car stands at $53,000 and there’s still seven days to go to the close of the auction. For every other Civic Type R, the starting price is expected to start at $34,775.
Email This Page