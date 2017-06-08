First 2017 Honda Civic Type R to be auctioned for charity





Honda is giving fans the chance to own the first very 2017 Civic Type R in the country. That's right, the car with a VIN ending in 001.

It’s going up for auction and all proceeds from the sale will be going to an incredibly important charity organization: the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, which Honda has supported since 1991.

The special Civic Type R is being sold via Bring A Trailer, also making it the first new vehicle to ever be sold on the popular collector car classifieds. As we discovered previously, listing a car on the site is quite the process, and not your typical click, post, Craigslist ordeal.

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R is the fastest and most powerful Honda to ever be offered in the United States. It features a 306-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, a 6-speed manual and front-wheel drive.

The U.S. has been excluded from most Type R vehicles, save for the wonderful Acura Integra Type R. As mentioned, the 2017 Civic Type R is the quickest yet. It’s also the quickest front-wheel-drive car around the Nürburgring. It ousted the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S with a nearly 6.0-second quicker lap time of 7:43.8 to claim the record.

The current bid for the first car stands at $53,000 and there’s still seven days to go to the close of the auction. For every other Civic Type R, the starting price is expected to start at $34,775.