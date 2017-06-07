Saleen builds a special Mustang to celebrate a championship win from 1987

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Saleen 302 Black Label Mustang 30-Year Championship Commemorative Edition Enlarge Photo

Saleen hasn’t always been a manufacturer and tuner of high-performance cars.

Back in 1986, just three years after the company was founded, Saleen entered the SCCA/Escort Endurance Championship with a version of its Saleen Mustang prepped for motorsport duty. One year later, Saleen took home the series’ Driver, Manufacturer, Team, and Tire titles.

Saleen is now celebrating the 30th anniversary of winning the series with a special version of its 302 Black Label Mustang. And it’s once again partnered with the tire manufacture that helped secure the win all those years ago, General Tire.

General Tire supplied the special Mustang with its high-performance tires. The car also features a link with Saleen's historic race car designs. The white wheels and yellow, white and black graphics all hint at Saleen racers of the past.

The basis for the car is Ford’s Mustang GT. Saleen has reworked the powertrain, though, adding a 3.2-liter supercharger and a host of other upgrades to liberate 730 horsepower. The car also benefits from Saleen’s own suspension and exhaust designs plus a competition shifter.

Buyers will also be able to opt for a more extreme version of the car designed for track use. This one will pack 750 hp along with an upgraded cooling system, a stripped cabin, a roll cage, and harnesses.

Production will start in September and just 30 examples will be built. The starting price is set at $87,000.