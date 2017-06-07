Jamie Fox turned his Bugatti Veyron gold

Jun 7, 2017

Jamie Foxx and his golden Bugatti Veyron

Jamie Foxx and his golden Bugatti Veyron

Enlarge Photo

Lifestyles of the rich and the famous. We wouldn't know about it, but Jamie Foxx exhibits the exact kind of behavior we expect. Case in point: he's turned his Bugatti Veyron into rolling gold.

Foxx tweeted a photo of himself standing next to his all-gold supercar and it really is all gold everything. From what we can make out, the only pieces that haven't been refinished in gold are the front grille, center wheel cap area, and the door handles. Besides that, his Veyron sports the golden Wonka bar look.

Foxx didn't say how the finish was done, but vinyl wrap is more than likely. The Veyron already gets plenty of neck turns, but the gold wrap is asking for everyone's attention.

Foxx's Veyron hasn't always been gold, though. Earlier this year, he posted another photo of himself with the car and it sported its original blue and black color scheme.

Design and styling is subjective, but the original paintwork is much more flattering on the supercar. But, in the end it all boils down to the whole rich and famous thing again.

On another note, maybe it's time Foxx splurges for a Bugatti Chiron. Veyrons are so last decade.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

NEVS presents InMotion self-driving city car concept at 2017 CES Asia NEVS presents InMotion self-driving city car concept at 2017 CES Asia
NEVS presents 9-3, 9-3X electric cars at 2017 CES Asia NEVS presents 9-3, 9-3X electric cars at 2017 CES Asia
Kia teases Stonic subcompact SUV Kia teases Stonic subcompact SUV
Fisker EMotion priced from $129,900, pre-orders start June 30 Fisker EMotion priced from $129,900, pre-orders start June 30
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.