The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS sounds brutal

Porsche is cooking up a new generation of its 911 GT2, and this time around the German firm is skipping the standard GT2 and going straight to the full-bore GT2 RS.

Some outlets were recently allowed to ride shotgun in a prototype, including Sport Auto which filmed this quick clip of the car starting up and then spiriting away. Towards the end, it looks like the driver was demonstrating a launch control mode.

Though brief, the clip heralds great things to come and leaves us salivating for more. The sound is raw, meaty and very loud. Impressively, there's just a twin-turbocharged flat-6 hidden there.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS prototype

The engine is an uprated version of the 911 Turbo’s 3.8-liter mill. Mods specific to the GT2 RS’s engine are said to include bigger turbos, tougher internals, a lightweight titanium exhaust system, and a water-injection system just like the one fitted to the BMW M4 GTS. The result should be a peak output exceeding 650 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque.

There will be plenty of chassis mods, too. Most of these are being borrowed from the 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT3 Cup race car. With the regular 911 GT3 now capable of a 7:12.7 Nürburgring lap time, we hear the GT2 RS might go under the 7:00 marque.

Porsche will reveal the GT2 RS soon. A formal debut at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show in September is a strong possibility.