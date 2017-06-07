Alfa Romeo Giulia track day, Dodge Viper ‘Ring attempt, Tesla Model Y teaser: Car News Headlines

News
Kia teases Stonic subcompact SUV Frankfurt Auto Show
3 hours ago
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia QuadrifoglioEnlarge Photo
Alfa Romeo’s sharpest tool in the shed right now is the Giulia Quadrifoglio. It’s brilliant on the track though Alfa Romeo still needs to iron out some quality issues.
Speaking of the track, a pair of Dodge Viper ACRs will be taking to the Nürburgring in July to attempt a production car lap record. Dodge isn’t behind the attempt, however. Instead, it’s thanks to the Viper Club of America and 378 dedicated fans.
Tesla has released the first photo its Model Y. Due in 2019, the electric SUV will be targeting the likes of BMW’s electric X3 and Mercedes-Benz’s EQC both due around the same time.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio track day: exhilaration and disappointment
Dodge Viper ACR to attempt ‘Ring record in July--thanks to fans
Tesla teases Model Y electric SUV due in 2019
Texas bans texting while driving
Fisker EMotion priced from $129,900, pre-orders start June 30
Car buyers have no idea electric-car charging stations even exist
NEVS presents InMotion self-driving city car concept at 2017 CES Asia
2017 Ram 2500 review
NEVS presents 9-3, 9-3X electric cars at 2017 CES Asia
Hyundai Kona Electric: will new small electric SUV come to North America?
