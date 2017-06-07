Bugatti Chiron hill climb run is alive with the sound of turbo spools





The Bugatti Chiron houses 16 cylinders and four turbochargers. Let that sink in for a moment.

Now, after contemplating that, it gives purpose to this video: the Chiron is really loud. It's in your face, the turbos are unapologetic, and the car doesn't care to keep its ego in check.

The 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 make for quite a soundtrack when the Chiron is asked to run a hill climb. Thankfully, this video allows viewers to experience such a situation, since many of us will likely never have the chance to perform a hill climb in a Chiron of our own. Heck most of us will be lucky to just spot one.

We digress. The sounds coming from the engine and into the cabin are utterly mesmerizing as the throttle is tipped, then the driver backs off to maneuver around a corner during the climb. The hills of La Vie en Bleu are alive with the sound of music, that's for sure. The growls and "whoosh" noises from all four turbos announce their presence every single time. And why wouldn't they be designed to do that? When driving a Chiron, everyone wants to know there's 1,480 horsepower on tap at all times.

Enough from us, you're here for the video. Have a look and a listen by pressing the play button.