Faraday Future highlights FF 91’s dynamic qualities, confirms 2017 Pikes Peak entry

Faraday Future may be desperate for cash these days but this isn’t stopping the company from pressing ahead with plans for production of the FF 91 electric car.

In a new video, Faraday Future highlights the dynamic qualities of the FF 91 and gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the development.

In case you’ve forgotten, the FF 91 is based on Faraday Future’s own modular platform, referred to as the Variable Propulsion Architecture, and blends the styling of an SUV with that of a minivan.

Powering the car’s electric motors is a 130-kilowatt-hour battery. Faraday Future is targeting a 378-mile range in the EPA cycle.

Two electric motors are positioned at the rear as standard. All-wheel drive with one or more electric motors added to the front axle will be available for improved handling.

Also aiding the FF 91’s handling is four-wheel steering, adaptive dampers, and torque vectoring. As is the case with most electrics cars housing batteries in the floor, the FF 91’s handling also benefits from a low center of gravity.

All of these systems will be put to the test on June 25 during the 2017 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 25. Faraday Future plans to enter a “beta” FF 91 into the event’s Exhibition Class. Faraday Future says the vehicle will be fitted with production-ready hardware and software with just a few tweaks required to climb to the summit of Pikes Peak. Doing the driving will be Faraday Future Principal Engineer Robin Shute.

Faraday Future is hopeful of having the FF 91 in production in 2018, although the company is having trouble getting its Nevada plant ready on time which means the deadline might have to be pushed back.