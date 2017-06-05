Report: Porsche being investigated for defeat device in Germany

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Enlarge Photo

The Volkswagen Group’s diesel scandal is finally starting to settle here in the United States but over in Europe things are flaring up again. This time it’s the Audi and Porsche brands in the crossfire.

Germany’s Wirtschaftswoche reported on Friday that Porsche is being investigated by Germany’s official transport authority, the KBA, for using defeat device software to hide emissions from regulators.

The defeat device was said to rely on measuring steering wheel movements to determine whether a vehicle was on a laboratory testbed.

Porsche denied it was using any such device in an email sent to Reuters.

2013 Audi A7 Enlarge Photo

The report follows a statement made by the KBA on Thursday that some Audi A7 and A8 diesel models sold in Europe feature a defeat device that relies on detecting steering wheel movements. The vehicles in question emit excess nitrogen oxides when the steering wheel is turned more than 15 degrees, the ministry said.

Audi has since issued a recall of approximately 24,000 A7 and A8 models. The automaker said the cars, which date from the 2010 through 2013 model years, are emitting NOx that exceed the permissible limit by a factor of up to two.

According to Audi, in some situations, engine revs is unfavorably influenced by the transmission software, which can have a negative impact on the engine’s emissions. The automaker says all that's needed is a software fix that can be applied in 30 minutes.

In the U.S., the VW Group has already agreed to pay more than $20 billion in penalties and settlements and pleaded guilty to three felony charges over the diesel scandal. Six of the automaker’s executives also face criminal charges in the U.S. relating to the scandal.