Jack Roush takes delivery of Ford GT; we wonder what he’ll cook up

Jack Roush on Friday took delivery of a 2017 Ford GT.

The gunmetal gray example wears white racing stripes and is the 15th car in the series. Incidentally, a previous-generation Ford GT Roush took delivery of 2005 was also the 15th car in the series.

In the case of the modern GT, Ford Chairman Bill Ford Jr. got the first example off the line while the second went to ex-Ford CEO Mark Fields. Jay Leno was also among the first few people in the world to take delivery of the stunning supercar.

With his deep ties to Ford, it’s hardly a surprise Roush is also in this group. He’s the main man behind the Roush Fenway Racing NASCAR team and Roush Performance tuning firm. He also has an engineering company that's worked closely with Ford in developing a number of vehicles, including the GT.

With his intimate knowledge of Ford products, no doubt Roush and his team at Roush Performance will be cooking up some tasty mods for the modern GT.

Power in the GT comes from a mid-mounted 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. Drive is to the rear wheels only, via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and limited-slip differential. That's good for 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds or less and a top speed of 216 mph.

Ford plans to build the GT at the rate of 250 cars per year, over a four-year period. So far the company has only awarded 500 build slots. A second round of applications will be announced at a later date.