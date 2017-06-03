BMW 8-Series, Ford Focus RS Limited Edition, Rolls-Royce Sweptail: This Week’s Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW impressed us with photos of its 8-Series concept, but the handsome coupe looks even better in the metal. It’s big and imposing but at the same time you get the feeling it’s also lithe and sporty. Here it is at its debut at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy.

One of the direct rivals to the planned production version of the 8-Series concept is Lexus’ LC. This week we took a look at the meticulous attention to detail that goes into producing the handsome coupe.

Ford this week confirmed that the 2018 model year will be the last for the current-generation Focus RS. To mark the end of the run, Ford is offering a limited edition model with a few styling upgrades and a standard limited-slip differential for the front axle. It means torque distribution can now be controlled at each of the four wheels.

Another compact performance car in the headlines this week is the 2017 Honda Civic Si. Performance fans on a budget have a worthy option in this car, which is available as a sedan or coupe. Find out what it’s like in our first drive review.

Rolls-Royce this week unveiled what’s possibly the most expensive new car ever sold. It’s a one-off, coachbuilt special that’s been in development for the past four years and rumored to have cost over $12 million.

Another expensive but much more impressive car in the headlines this week is a Porsche 911 Carrera RSR from 1993. It was never raced. Instead, its original owner chose to lock it away in a shed. With just 6 miles on the clock, it’s no surprise the car ended up selling at a recent auction for seven figures.

If you’re a fan of more modern performance, perhaps Dubuc’s Tomahawk will be of interest. It’s an 800-horsepower electric sports car that Dubuc, based in Québec, Canada, is hoping to start manufacturing in 2018.

In the spy shots department, one of the highlights this week is Jeep’s facelifted Cherokee. Judging from the shots, it appears that the small SUV’s controversial styling will be toned down a little with the upcoming update.