2018 Dodge Demon, BMW M8, 2017 Honda Civic Si: The Week In Reverse

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Enlarge Photo

We took a closer look at the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon; BMW confirmed an M8 is in the works; and we drove the 2017 Honda Civic Si. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is far more than a pumped up Hellcat, and this week we took a deep dive into the nitty gritty engineering of the Demon.

People complain about cars not being built like they used to be, and a recent crash test video released by The Australian New Car Assessment Program shows that's a really good thing.

The new 2017 Honda Civic Si has arrived, and the question on enthusiast's minds is: What's it like without VTEC? We slid behind the wheel to find out.

Subaru's preparing to expand its STI lineup here in the US. While we still don't know for certain which vehicles will get STI upgrades, the collective is hoping for the BRZ to be the first in line for some enhancements.

BMW announced a hot M8 version of the upcoming 8-Series is in the cards, and a prototype will race at this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans race. We already have a taste of what the new M8 sounds like, and it's just plain mean.