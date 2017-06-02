Audi mild-hybrid tech, Dodge Demon deep dive, Dubuc Tomahawk: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi has revealed the first details on a new mild-hybrid system it will be fitting as standard to its next-generation A8. The system will be fitted regardless of engine type and is said to provide a 16-horsepower boost.

We were fortunate enough to spend some time with the folks responsible for the engineering that went into the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. They revealed that when the car was first proposed to Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, he thought it was nuts.

Canadian electric car startup Dubuc has revealed more specs for its planned Tomahawk supercar. One of the specs is an 800-horsepower output.

2019 Audi A8 to feature 48-volt mild-hybrid system

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon deep dive: a study in obsession and insanity

800-hp Tomahawk electric supercar may enter production in 2018

2017 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring first drive review

Mercedes-AMG plans 2-tier performance for next-gen compacts

Why Havelaar founder wanted an electric pickup truck: Japan's disaster

McLaren F1 GTR Longtail stretches its legs at Spa-Francorchamps

2018 Audi Q7 vs. 2017 Volvo XC90: Compare Cars

Get ready for more Subaru STI cars, maybe even a BRZ STI

US out of Paris pact, so Elon Musk off Trump business councils