Mercedes-AMG plans 2-tier performance for next-gen compacts

Jun 2, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show

Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG is on track to surpass 100,000 annual sales this year but numbers could go much higher in years to come.

Mercedes-Benz is readying a next-generation compact car range that will expand to eight body styles from the current range’s five. The automaker recently previewed the new look—as well as the first-ever A-Class sedan—with the A Sedan concept.

This means AMG has more options for future additions to its own compact car range, which at present includes the A45, CLA45, CLA45 Shooting Brake and GLA45.

But AMG is also looking at two tiers of performance for its next-generation compacts, in the same way that its larger models come in milder 43 and full-bore 63 flavors.

Tobias Moers

Tobias Moers

Enlarge Photo

The information was revealed by AMG boss Tobias Moers in an interview with Motoring.

“The compact car family is going to be extended,” Moers said. “We will complement our successful 45 models with new performance versions, with two versions, like we do with larger cars.”

A possible designation for these milder AMG compacts will be the 36 series, a nod to the C36 and E36 AMGs built in the 1990s.

The first of AMG’s next-generation compacts will be based on the next A-Class Hatchback due out early next year. The A45 is expected to deliver 400 horsepower this time around. The so-called A36 will likely deliver something in the vicinity of 300 hp.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Rolls-Royce to unveil new Phantom in July Rolls-Royce to unveil new Phantom in July
2018 Volkswagen Touareg spy shots 2018 Volkswagen Touareg spy shots
800-hp Tomahawk electric supercar may enter production in 2018 800-hp Tomahawk electric supercar may enter production in 2018
A closer look at the BMW 8-Series concept A closer look at the BMW 8-Series concept
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.