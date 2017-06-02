Mercedes-AMG plans 2-tier performance for next-gen compacts

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz A Sedan concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG is on track to surpass 100,000 annual sales this year but numbers could go much higher in years to come.

Mercedes-Benz is readying a next-generation compact car range that will expand to eight body styles from the current range’s five. The automaker recently previewed the new look—as well as the first-ever A-Class sedan—with the A Sedan concept.

This means AMG has more options for future additions to its own compact car range, which at present includes the A45, CLA45, CLA45 Shooting Brake and GLA45.

But AMG is also looking at two tiers of performance for its next-generation compacts, in the same way that its larger models come in milder 43 and full-bore 63 flavors.

Tobias Moers Enlarge Photo

The information was revealed by AMG boss Tobias Moers in an interview with Motoring.

“The compact car family is going to be extended,” Moers said. “We will complement our successful 45 models with new performance versions, with two versions, like we do with larger cars.”

A possible designation for these milder AMG compacts will be the 36 series, a nod to the C36 and E36 AMGs built in the 1990s.

The first of AMG’s next-generation compacts will be based on the next A-Class Hatchback due out early next year. The A45 is expected to deliver 400 horsepower this time around. The so-called A36 will likely deliver something in the vicinity of 300 hp.