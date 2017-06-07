Subaru teases US-bound BRZ tS

Subaru is set to unveil two new models on June 8, and both of them are headed to the United States.
One of these will be a WRX STI Type RA, essentially a more hardcore version of the already hardcore sport sedan. The other will be a new BRZ tS.
Previously offered in Japan, the BRZ tS isn’t a dedicated performance model like we’re used to seeing from STI but a milder “tuned by STI” model fitted with bolt-on parts.
Look for upgrades to chassis, though don’t hold your breath for any extra power.
The current BRZ is powered by a 2.0-liter flat-4 delivering 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque, up 5 hp and 5 lb-ft on the launch model.
Stay tuned as we’ll have all the details tomorrow.
