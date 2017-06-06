How do you do a 4-wheel burnout in an 800-hp GT-R? Chain it to a truck





All-wheel drive is not conducive for a traditional burnout, but Hoonigan got creative to make it happen.

Taylor Steffes, the owner of the Nissan GT-R in this video, drove her car from Arizona to California to just to say hello to the guys and gals at Hoonigan. But, really, she's also a participant in the Hoonigan driver search competition—a lady driver's talents are sought to pilot a race-ready Fiat 124 Spider.

Anyway, Steffes brought her car and decided to have some fun with it. With around 800 horsepower (640 hp or so at the wheels) on E85, the GT-R features upgraded fuel injectors, a flex kit, and plenty of other go-fast parts to produce its potent power numbers. The GT-R is already a quick car, mind you.

As mentioned earlier, the GT-R is not one for smoke shows via burnouts. Even with some water to keep things slick under all four tires, the car simply won't budge. Remedy? Strap it to a truck for some four-wheel-drive burnout action. This woman drove six hours to, frankly, abuse her personal GT-R, but hey, it's Hoonigan after all. We'd expect nothing less from an organization where Ken Block is colloquially called the "Hoonigan in chief."

Unfortunately (or maybe not so unfortunately?), the Nissan GT-R is a smart cookie and stops the AWD's clutch system from overheating and cuts power each time. However, a little more water to the rear wheels and the tires start smoking away like the GT-R has never heard of an AWD system in its life.