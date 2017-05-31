Red carbon fiber Pagani Huayra BC has secret 24 karat gold crowns





Red carbon fiber Pagani Huayra BC Image: @sparky1888 Enlarge Photo

Ordering a Pagani Huayra in any configuration is quite the happening, but this particular one features a few unique and extravagant cues.

Foremost, your eyes do not deceive you: this Huayra BC wears exposed carbon fiber with a deep red tint. No arguments, it looks really, really good, especially with the green, white, and red striping on the front hood to offset the deep tones. duPont Registry reports this particular car is owned by Instagram user sparky18888, but his good friend (Instagram user lamborghiniks) threw in a surprise with the Pagani's delivery.

Deploying the rear flaps reveals a pair of authentic, 24 karat gold crowns. The owner's friend had them fitted as a surprise birthday gift, according to the report. We're now taking applications for new friends.

It's been a big week for supercar deliveries. Three of the four Lamborghini Centenarios destined for the United States have found their way here and Kris Singh recently received his personal Pagani Huayra BC. This custom Huayra marks yet another notable delivery. Centenario unit one and unit three reside in California, while car number two calls New Jersey home. The red carbon fiber Huayra here lives in Connecticut.

The Pagani Huayra features a Mercedes-AMG sourced 6.0-liter V-12 engine. With such a monstrous powerplant, 764 horsepower and around 740 pound-feet of torque are on tap with a stomp of the accelerator. The owner will have to do a bit of accelerating to show off those fancy crowns, too.