Icon builds a perfect retro-modern 1965 Ford F-250

There is a 1965 Ford F100 in my garage. I've owned it for a few years, performed a few mechanical fixes and upgrades over the years, and I love my truck. It's a good "ten footer" and a pleasure to take on cruises. Jonathan Ward of Icon doesn't build "ten footers." He builds amazing machines to his own exacting expectations and those of his customers. These are the demands of perfection, and it's how you arrive at a truck like the Icon Ford Crew Cab Reformer.

Using a relatively rare 1965 Ford F-250 Crew Cab as the starting point for this project, Ward and his team have transformed it into an amazing truck that blends classic style with modern drivability. The mechanical bits under the skin come from a 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 Mega Cab, which was powered by a 5.9-liter Cummins turbodiesel engine. That may be heretical to some, but it works here.

Not content to leave the Cummins mill as stock, Ward turned to Banks Power for some help. To make the truck drive better, Icon used the Cory Chase Truck off-road suspension system, but modified the rear leafs. This is now a full-on four-wheel-drive turbodiesel-powered beast with a complete overhaul of its suspension.

You may notice that the body looks better than it would from the factory. That's because Icon paid special attention to the panel gaps, taking the body down to bare metal, and pre-fitting it on the chassis. The front fenders were modified, too.

Further details include laser-cut nickel plated and stainless inserts on the trim. There is LED lighting for the bed, which has been sprayed with a liner. The FORD lettering usually found in the grille has been replaced with ICON lettering that matches the original design of the old lettering.

Inside the cab you'll find a set of seats with red leather wrapped around plaid inserts; they look period correct yet updated and comfortable at the same time. To see the attention given to the dash and gauge cluster is inspiring. Icon made it look similar in appearance to what would already be found there, but the materials were taken to a new level.

You could peek and prod at a truck like this for weeks, and still find elements that both surprise and delight you.

For much more, watch Jonathan Ward drive the truck and talk through all the modifications in the video above.