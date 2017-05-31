V-8-powered Alfa Romeo 4C hill climb car is a serious machine

May 31, 2017
We need more hill climb events here in the United States. Why you ask? Well, first off that's a dumb question. Secondly, the reason it's dumb is because you don't understand the sort of twisted, mental machinery that shows up to compete in these things. A properly mad hill climb machine usually runs insane aero and a wild, screaming engine. Such is the case with the Alfa Romeo 4C featured in this video.

Well, it's sort of still an Alfa Romeo 4C. YouTuber 19Bozzy92 captured it running in the 2017 Verzegnis-Sella Chianzutan hill climb event. That's a long name for a twisting road located in the north eastern portion of Italy. To tackle this road, the 4C has undergone a few changes.

DON'T MISS: Documentary series dives into the Mercedes-AMG GT R and its ties to the Nürburgring

According to the video description, this car used to pack a 4-cylinder engine producing 600 horsepower. That's been tossed out in favor of a Zytek 3.0-liter V-8 that is good for 450 horsepower. Despite the drop in power, the car has reworked its aero bits and body panels, and it also has undergone a number of other mechanical changes under the heavily revised skin.

It's a wicked sounding furious blur, and it's fire-breathing proof that we need a whole lot more hill climb activity in our own backyards.

And if we don't get more hill climbs, do yourself a favor and get out to the Pike's Peak Hill Climb in Colorado some time. There you will see plenty of crazy machines like this one. 

