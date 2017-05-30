BMW fires up the 2018 M8 and it sounds angry

May 30, 2017

BMW has effectively stolen headlines with the BMW 8-Series Concept. However, it won't stay conceptual for long and an M8 performance flagship is part of the reborn 8-Series recipe.

So, would you like to hear how the M8 sounds?

BMW let onlookers at the M Festival, held at the Nürburgring, take a listen to the 2018 M8. As you can imagine, it sounds angry—very angry.

It roars, then snaps and pops as the exhaust lets the M8's symphony ring loud and proud. The 2018 BMW M8's exhaust makes a distinct tone, not to be confused with an American V-8 from Chevrolet, Ford, or Dodge. However, its grunt is no less intimidating. We don't officially know what's causing all the ruckus, but it's believed that a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine—the same engine slated for the 2018 BMW M5—is under the hood. An 8-speed automatic transmission will likely route power to BMW's new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The system has the capability to flip between all-wheel drive and a completely rear-wheel drive bias.

The M8 won't be a street-only affair, though, as BMW has big plans. The M8 will go racing at the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans and replace the current M6-based race car. The race car will be specified to compete in GTE and GTLM, where it will face competition from Aston Martin, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, and Porsche.

That's a year away, though. This video is here now. Grab a taste of the delicious exhaust in the video above.

