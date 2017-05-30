Rolls-Royce Sweptail, Honda Civic Si, BMW M8: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Rolls-Royce has built what’s possibly the most expensive new car ever sold. It’s a one-off, coachbuilt special that’s been in development for the past four years.

Sports car fans on a budget have a worthy option in the form of the 2017 Honda Civic Si. Available as a sedan or coupe, you’re getting a nice turbocharged package for just $25K.

For those with big bucks to spend, BMW is preparing a new M8. The car will be the performance flagship of a new generation of BMW’s 8-Series.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

