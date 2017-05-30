Rolls-Royce Sweptail, Honda Civic Si, BMW M8: Car News Headlines

May 30, 2017
BMW M8 prototype, 2017 M Festival

BMW M8 prototype, 2017 M Festival

Rolls-Royce has built what’s possibly the most expensive new car ever sold. It’s a one-off, coachbuilt special that’s been in development for the past four years.

Sports car fans on a budget have a worthy option in the form of the 2017 Honda Civic Si. Available as a sedan or coupe, you’re getting a nice turbocharged package for just $25K.

For those with big bucks to spend, BMW is preparing a new M8. The car will be the performance flagship of a new generation of BMW’s 8-Series.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Rolls-Royce builds the world’s most expensive ‘new’ car

2017 Honda Civic Si first drive: looking the part

BMW M8 teased, will race at Le Mans

2018 Audi Q7 Premium Plus first drive review

2019 BMW X4 spy shots

Battery maker A123 quietly became a half-billion-dollar company

1957 Alfa Romeo Giulietta SS Prototipo named Best of Show at 2017 Villa d’Este

Report: 288,000 U.S. jobs could be affected if EPA efficiency rules change

BMW Z4 concept pegged for 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance

VW to cut environmental impact of carmaking by 45 percent

