2017 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 50 debuts, limited to 5 cars

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



This year is Mercedes-AMG’s 50th, and the official tuner to Mercedes-Benz is celebrating the anniversary in a big way. The climax of the celebrations will be the unveiling of a new hypercar at September’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

Along the way, though, AMG is unveiling some special edition models. The latest is the GT3 Edition 50 track special, unveiled on Saturday prior to the start of the 24 Hours Nürburgring.

Based on AMG’s GT3 race car, right down to sporting the older 6.2-liter V-8 of the race car and not the newer 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 of the GT road car, the GT3 Edition 50 is being limited to just five cars. You’ll recall that AMG did the same with the SLS AMG GT3 Edition 45 unveiled five years ago.

Special touches include a unique paint scheme, “50 YEARS AMG” logos, and intake and exhaust systems free from the restrictor plates normally used on the race car. The special touches continue inside and include a “50 YEARS OF DRIVING PERFORMANCE” inscription on the seat harnesses and an “Edition 50 - 1 of 5” badge on the dash. Buyers also receive an IWC watch built specially for the car.

Those buyers will have to take delivery at AMG’s headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany. On request, they’ll be able to take part in a track driving coaching program to ensure they can make the most of the car.