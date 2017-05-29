How can the Nissan Titan brake quicker than a Mini?





A Nissan Titan weighs 5,811 pounds. A Mini Countryman weighs 3,629. The former requires a shorter distance to reach a complete stop from 60.

Sounds crazy, but it's true, and Jason Fenske from Engineering Explained is here to, well, explain how the full-size pickup truck can out-brake a Mini. Foremost, Jason gets the variables out of the way. The track was dry, well maintained and even, and the device used to measure the data was accurate. Great, so how does the Nissan Titan accomplish this?

Jason accelerated the Titan to 64.7 mph and the Cooper Countryman to 63.5 mph, the highest speeds possible before a driver would absolutely need to slam the brakes. This also helps keep the ABS more stable and puts the tire and g-forces back near equilibrium. The Titan completed the test with General Grabber all-terrain tires, while the Cooper Countryman sported Pirelli Cinturato all-season tires. The tires are important here.

The tires themselves are incredibly capable of handling the weight associated with a full-size pickup truck. It's even more impressive because the tires are all-terrain rated, not just for road use. The Cooper Countryman's all-seasons are for the road only. So, this test came down to tires.

However, the ABS control system is also better calibrated in the Titan, which was able to handle the slippage much better than the Mini's system. Pretty amazing what tires and computers can do to handle an extra 2,000 pounds. Have a look at Jason's full explanation in the video up above.