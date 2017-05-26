McLaren P1 LM sets new street-legal Nürburgring record





Step aside, Lamborghini Huracán Performante. Even the incredible Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva active aerodynamic system cannot save you from the McLaren P1 LM: the new king of the Nürburgring.

The McLaren P1 LM has officially ousted Lamborghini to become the quickest street legal car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The P1 LM, a road-going version of the P1 GTR track car, clocked a verified 6:43.22 lap time—nine seconds quicker than the Huracán Performante.

McLaren test driver Kenny Bräck was at the wheel for the record-setting run. Bräck will also drive that car at the 'Ring to tweak the final setup for the very limited number of production cars.

The P1 LM is a factory McLaren P1 modified by Lanzante. Lanzante had McLaren's blessing to take on the 'Ring.

"I wouldn't do anything to damage our relationship with McLaren, which we've built up over 20 years through our work on the F1," said Lanzante boss Dean Lanzante.

Lanzante cranks up the boost and hybrid power for the P1 LM to mimic the P1 GTR's 999 horsepower. Gold plated heat shielding and tweaked charge coolers also help keep the P1 LM more efficient at high temperatures. The P1 LM actually weighs less than the P1 GTR—132 pounds less—and a tweaked rear wing, front splitter, and dive planes improve aerodynamics. Downforce is also said to increase 40 percent with the modifications.

To prove the P1 LM's roadworthiness, Lanzante drove the car from Germany back to the United Kingdom. Lanzante created the P1 LM to be a final farewell to the hypercar by channeling the track-only P1 GTR in a few areas without compromising its drivability.

Lanzante will build five P1 LMs: one gray and four orange. This one is a prototype. Near race car? You bet. But, each McLaren P1 LM will come standard with air conditioning to further bolster its roadworthiness.

If you have about 7 minutes, you can kick back and watch this amazing machine set a new 'Ring record in the video above.

