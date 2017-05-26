Genesis G80 Sport review, Jay Leno Ford GT, 600-hp Jaguar XE: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



There’s a new Korean alternative to the more traditional executive sport sedans hailing from Germany. Hyundai’s new luxury brand, Genesis, has a credible contender in the form of the G80 Sport, and we’ve just driven it.

It should come as no surprise that Jay Leno is one of the first people in the world to take delivery of Ford’s latest GT supercar. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to get the funny man’s thoughts on the car.

Jaguar has revealed an XE sedan with as much as 600 horsepower on tap. This isn’t some crazy concept. Jaguar’s SVO division will actually be building it for worldwide sale.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

