Report: Mercedes planning electric hatch concept for 2017 Frankfurt auto show

May 26, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show

Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show

Enlarge Photo

Mercedes is committed to adding as many as 10 electric cars to its lineup by 2022, including SUVs, sedans, hatchbacks and even commercial vehicles.

We were given a taste of Mercedes’ first volume electric car in the form of the Generation EQ concept unveiled at the 2016 Paris auto show. The concept, which was in the form of an SUV, also marked the introduction of Mercedes’ new EQ sub-brand for electric cars.

According to Autocar, Mercedes will unveil a follow-up concept to the Generation EQ at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show in September. The new concept will reportedly be a hatchback previewing an electric offering from Mercedes’ next-generation compact car family.

Mercedes-Benz modular platform for electric cars

Mercedes-Benz modular platform for electric cars

Enlarge Photo

The British publication reports that the production version of the electric hatch concept, possibly labeled an EQA, will arrive in 2020 to challenge the BMW i3 and a production version of Volkswagen’s I.D. concept.

The electric hatch will likely end up the most popular member of Mercedes’ EQ electric cars, as it will be the most affordable, priced only slightly higher than the automaker’s current compacts. It will ride on Mercedes modular electric car platform, a “skateboard” style platform dubbed the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA), and should offer a range approaching 300 miles.

The first of Mercedes’ EQ electric cars will be an SUV. Previewed by the Generation EQ concept, the electric SUV is due in 2018 and has already been spied testing.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

BMW 8-Series Concept revealed, that escalated quickly BMW 8-Series Concept revealed, that escalated quickly
Tesla Model 3 leaked data suggests 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds Tesla Model 3 leaked data suggests 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds
Jaguar confirms 600-horsepower XE SV Project 8 super sedan Jaguar confirms 600-horsepower XE SV Project 8 super sedan
2018 Genesis G80 Sport first drive review: it's not all in the name 2018 Genesis G80 Sport first drive review: it's not all in the name
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.