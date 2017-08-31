Mercedes to unveil compact EQ electric car concept at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes is committed to adding as many as 10 electric cars to its lineup by 2022, including SUVs, sedans, hatchbacks and even commercial vehicles.

We were given a taste of Mercedes’ first volume electric car in the form of the Generation EQ concept unveiled at the 2016 Paris auto show. The concept, which was in the form of an SUV, also marked the introduction of Mercedes’ new EQ sub-brand for electric cars.

Our next glimpse at an upcoming EQ model, this time a compact, will come in the form of a new concept to be unveiled in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. The new concept is tipped to be a hatchback.

The production version of the concept, possibly labeled an EQA, will arrive in 2020 to challenge the BMW i3 and a production version of Volkswagen’s I.D. concept. It will likely end up the most popular member of Mercedes’ EQ electric cars, as it will be the most affordable, priced only slightly higher than the automaker’s current compacts. It will ride on Mercedes modular electric car platform, a “skateboard” style platform dubbed the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA), and should offer a range approaching 300 miles.

The first of Mercedes’ EQ electric cars will be a small SUV similar in size to the GLC. Previewed by the Generation EQ concept, the electric SUV is due in 2018 and has already been spied testing. It will challenge the Tesla Model Y as well as a planned electric version of the BMW X3.

The Frankfurt auto show starts September 12. Mercedes will also unveil there the code-named Project One hypercar from Mercedes-AMG, a production-ready GLC fuel cell vehicle, a self-driving concept from Smart, updated versions of the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, and the X-Class pickup truck. For our full coverage, head to our dedicated show hub.