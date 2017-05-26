BMW 8-Series concept, 2018 Genesis G80 Sport, 2017 Porsche 911 GTS: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



BMW revealed the 8-Series concept; we drove the 2018 Genesis G80 Sport; and we took a spin in the 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

The United States officially filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles over diesel emissions. The suit accuses FCA of using eight undisclosed auxiliary emission control devices in Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 pickups that alter emission control systems under various driving conditions.

BMW pulled the covers off its 8-Series concept. While it might be called a concept, it's a good representation of a production-bound 8-Series that we've spied multiple times.

We slid behind the wheel of the new 2018 Genesis G80 Sport to see whether its twin-turbo V-6 is the pick of the powertrain litter. Read our first drive to find out whether the Sport is the Genesis for you.

Lamborghini set a 'Ring record with the Huracán Performante, but that might not be enough. The Italian automaker's already hinting at a Huracán model that's even faster yet.

The Porsche 911 lineup can be confusing with so many models and options to choose from. This week we took a spin in the 2017 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet to see if it was the one you really want.