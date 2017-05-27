Vintage cars found in Swiss castle sell for millions





Finding one rare vehicle tucked away and buried under the dust of time is one thing, but 12 cars? That's something else. And the cars in this story weren't your typical barn finds. They were stored away in a Swiss castle.

The 12 cars included a 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, a 1921 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Double Phaeton, a 1934 Rolls-Royce Phantom II, a Lamborghini Espada, a Maserati Ghibli SS, and a Maserati Indy America. Additionally, a 1980 Aston Martin V8 Volante, a 1981 Mercedes 500 SLC, a '73 Ford Mustang, a '67 Maserati Quattroporte MkII, and a pair of Jaguar E-Types were part of the Swiss treasure chest of vehicles.

Each car was consigned to the Bonhams Spa Classic Sale held in Belgium last weekend, and they had no problems performing well on the auction block. After each vehicle found a new home, the final sum totaled about $2.3 million. The total was inflated by one particular vehicle: the 1958 300 SL Roadster, which brought in $1,262,860 on its own, thanks to quite a bidding war between two interested parties.

It may be the story behind these cars, but nearly every single vehicle of the 12 sold for far higher than its estimated value. The Ghibli SS sold for nearly $196,000 and the Aston Martin V8 Volante garnered $193,000—both sums are higher than Bonhams' estimates.

We doubt the term "castle find" will become part of the automotive lexicon. But, who knows, maybe someone will soon uncover another trove of classics in a European castle somewhere. If they do, we'll be sure to cover it.