Raj Nair named president of Ford North America

Following Ford's decision this week to remove Mark Fields as CEO—and name Jim Hackett as his replacement— the automaker has now announced quite a shuffle of its executive deck around the world.

Foremost, Raj Nair, formerly executive vice president, product development, and chief technical officer, will assume the title of Executive Vice President of Ford North America.

Nair, who was influential in the development of the GT supercar and Ford's return to Le Mans, will lead North American operations effective June 1. Additionally, Steven Armstrong will lead Ford Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and succeeds Jim Farley. Farley moves to become Executive Vice President and President of Global Markets.

A handful of other notable moves include:

Peter Fleet to lead Ford Asia Pacific

Hau Thai-Tang to lead Global Product Development and Purchasing

Sherif Marakby rejoins Ford as vice president, autonomous vehicles and electrification after leaving the company for Uber

Neil Schloss becomes vice president and CFO, mobility

Kenneth Kent becomes vice president and treasurer

Bradley Gayton appointed group vice president, chief administrative, officer, and general counsel

Jeff Lemmer is elected chief operating officer, Information Technology

Ken Washington named vice president, Research and Advanced Engineering, and chief technology officer

Dave Schoch retires after 40-year career at Ford

Ford called the global leadership appointments paramount to three priorities moving forward: sharpening operational execution, modernizing the business, and transforming to meet future challenges.

Under Fields' leadership, Ford's share prices dropped 37 percent, in part due to poor fiscal earning performance. Amid pressure from shareholders, Fields announced a 10 percent cut of the automaker's salaried workforce—his final call as chief executive. Fields was shy of three years as CEO, though he's been with Ford for 28 years.