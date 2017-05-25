BMW 8-Series concept, final Chevrolet SS, Porsche 911 GT2 Evo: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW plans to revive its 8-Series nameplate, and at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este starting Friday the automaker will present a concept previewing the car. Photos of the concept have already surfaced and reveal a marked change in direction for the brand’s styling.

The final Chevrolet SS has been built. The car is a black example equipped with a manual transmission, and it has the signatures of all the people that built it in its engine bay.

One of the most lust-worthy Porsche 911s ever built, the 1996 911 GT2 Evo, was sold at an auction last week. The car represents the pinnacle of air-cooled Porsches and just 11 are in existence.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

