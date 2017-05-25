BMW 8-Series concept, final Chevrolet SS, Porsche 911 GT2 Evo: Car News Headlines

News
Holden builds final Chevrolet SS Muscle Cars
BMW plans to revive its 8-Series nameplate, and at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este starting Friday the automaker will present a concept previewing the car. Photos of the concept have already surfaced and reveal a marked change in direction for the brand’s styling.
The final Chevrolet SS has been built. The car is a black example equipped with a manual transmission, and it has the signatures of all the people that built it in its engine bay.
One of the most lust-worthy Porsche 911s ever built, the 1996 911 GT2 Evo, was sold at an auction last week. The car represents the pinnacle of air-cooled Porsches and just 11 are in existence.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
BMW 8-Series concept leaked
Holden builds final Chevrolet SS
Uber-rare Porsche 911 GT2 Evo sells for $1.45 million
Most capable full-size SUV for towing? The 2018 Ford Expedition
Tesla Model 3 leaked data suggests 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds
BMW i3 REx: owner's 3 years with range-extended electric car
VW unveils 268-horsepower Golf GTE Performance concept at 2017 Wörthersee Tour
Ford adds Apple CarPlay, Android Auto with first over-the-air update
2018 BMW M4 GT4 ready to race
GM fuel cell chief talks about military truck, Honda deal to build hydrogen powertrains
