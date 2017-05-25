Tesla Model 3 leaked data suggests 0-60 time of 5.6 seconds

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



More details on the Tesla Model 3 have emerged ahead of the car’s July debut.

Slides comparing the Model 3 with the Model S recently surfaced on a Tesla enthusiast site and are said to have been supplied by a company insider.

The slides are allegedly part of a Tesla campaign to train salespeople to upsell customers a Model S over the production-constrained Model 3. Recall, Tesla has racked up hundreds of thousands of pre-orders for the Model 3, and that’s before the car’s even been revealed or had its full specs divulged.

Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016 Enlarge Photo

From the slides we learn that the Model 3 will be able to sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds, though at this point it’s not certain what particular performance setup this figure is for. It’s likely faster versions will be introduced at a later date.

We also learn that the Model 3 will have a length of 184.8 inches, which is almost 3.0 inches longer than a BMW 3-Series and 11.0 inches shorter than a Model S. The smaller size, naturally, will come at the cost of space. Storage for the Model 3 will be 14 cubic feet, or slightly less than half the storage in the Model S.

In addition, the Model 3’s trunk will open manually and there will in fact only be a single screen in the center of the dash. As we first noticed in a Model 3 prototype from 2016, there won’t be a separate instrument cluster for the driver like there is in the Model S. There also won’t be much in the way of customization. The slides show there will be less than 100 possible configurations versus the more than 1,500 for the Model S.

Tesla Model 3 design prototype - piloted by VP Doug Field Enlarge Photo

The slides also list some features found on the Model S that won’t be offered on the Model 3, though perhaps initially only. The list includes the HEPA air filtration system, air suspension, glass roof, panoramic sunroof, pop-out door handles, and 21-inch wheels.

There are also a few details mentioned that we already know. These include a range of at least 215 miles, a fee for using the Supercharging network, seating for five, and at least a one-year wait for new orders.

Production of the Model 3 is due to commence in July. The starting price will be about $35,000.